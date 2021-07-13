People lined up along Wabash Avenue in front of the Terre Haute Police Department on Tuesday to pay their respects to Detective Greg Ferency as his funeral procession passed on its way to Calvary Cemetery.
The hearse stopped in front of the THPD and Ferency received his final 10-42, or end of duty, radio call.
The 10-42 message:
"On July 7, 2021, Terre Haute Police Department Detective Gregory Greg J. Ferency answered his final call. While leaving his office, Detective Ferency was ambushed and killed. There is no greater love than a man that would lay down his life for another. Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency, Unit 129, is 10-42. He has gone home for the final time."
