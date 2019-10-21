Four women, including a state lawmaker, provided graphic details about how an apparently intoxicated Attorney General Curtis Hill touched and groped them at a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative year.
Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, along with Hill’s other accusers — legislative staffers Gabrielle McLemore Brock, Samantha Lozano and Niki DaSilva — testified Monday at the disciplinary commission hearing that will determine whether Hill’s actions that night violated his oath as an attorney.
At issue is whether Hill committed sexual battery on the women, as Seth Pruden, attorney for the disciplinary commission contends, or whether his actions where those of a friendly and outgoing man whose actions where misperceived, as Hill’s lawyer, Donald Lundberg, says.
Under questioning from commission attorney Angie Ordway, each of the women described how Hill, who has admitted drinking that night, approached them at the bar, moved in close and then touched them in unwelcome and inappropriate ways.
Reardon, the first to testify, said Hill first put his hand on her back and then ran it down until he grabbed her buttocks.
“I was shocked. I was violated. I was angry. I was afraid,” she said.
When Reardon was asked if Hill’s actions were intentional, she replied: “You don’t just fall into someone’s dress.”
She also said that Lozano, who was her legislative aide, saw the incident up to the point where Hill reached for Reardon’s buttocks. Lozano confirmed that in her testimony, saying she had turned away because she “felt uncomfortable.”
Lozano said she encountered Hill later at the party and mentioned that she attended school with Hill’s daughter because she wanted him to realize that “I was his daughter’s age.”
Nonetheless, Lozana said, Hill later approached her again, put his arm around her waist and told her that she was hot when she mentioned that the bar was hot. In that moment, she shot a glance to DaSilva for help.
“It’s a look women give to each other,” she said.
DaSilva said that when she went to run interference for Lozano, Hill placed his hand on her back. When DaSilva went to move it, Hill grabbed it and moved it towards her buttocks.
DaSilva said she felt “white hot anger and embarrassment” as the incident unfolded.
When she was asked if Hill could have been moving her towards the bar, DaSilva said, “No…I was already at the bar.”
DaSilva testified that it wasn’t her first encounter with Hill at the party. Earlier in the evening, she said she had been at the bar with some of her friends when Hill walked up and told her, “Don’t you know how to get a drink? You have to show your knee. You have to show a little skin.”
“My mouth dropped open,” DaSilva said.
Hill sat impassively throughout the testimony of the four women and only occasionally leaned forward to whisper to one of his lawyers. Monday was the first time that the attorney general has listened to his accusers’ testimony in person. Hill has denied the allegations and is expected to testify in his defense later this week.
Each of the four women said they experienced a backlash after the incident because public. DaSilva, who had worked for the Senate Republican caucus while the other two staffers worked for Democrat caucuses, left her job at the Statehouse and now works in Washington D.C. The women believed at the time that coming out would stop Hill from these actions.
Now, some of the women regret coming forward.
“It’s been 18 months and he still hasn’t faced any consequences,” Brock said.
Former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, who is presiding over the hearing, will issue findings and recommendations to the Indiana Supreme Court, which will decide what punishment, if any, Hill could receive. Recommendations can range from nothing to a reprimand to the loss of his law license, which could cost him his office and profession.
The hearings will continue Tuesday.
Brandon Barger is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
