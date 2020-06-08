The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the two state political parties to the virtual realm for their conventions as delegates will select candidates to run for statewide offices and vote on platforms that define their positions on issues ranging from education to health care.

But choosing a candidate for attorney general is the biggest decision to be made at both conventions and because delegates will be voting by electronic and mail-in ballots, the results aren’t expected for days.

Democrats will choose between veteran lawmaker, state Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

For Republicans, the question is whether incumbent Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose law license is currently suspended, or one of three challengers, including former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, should replace him on the ticket.

Indiana State Democratic Convention

Democrats will meet through the video chat service, Zoom, on Saturday but delegates will have received and returned their ballots by then. In addition to the attorney general position, they will be voting on the candidate who will run with the party’s gubernatorial nominee, Dr. Woody Myers, as lieutenant governor. Former state Rep. Linda Lawson of Hammond, who is also a retired police officer, is the only candidate on the ballot for that position.

“Going into the 2020 general election, Dems are excited,” said Phil Johnson, communications director for the state Democratic Party. He said that Myers, as a former state health commissioner who served across party lines, is a strong candidate to be running during a pandemic.

Johnson said the party remain confident even though incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb, has raised far more money in the campaign so far.

The attorney general’s race pits veteran politicians from opposite ends of the state—Weinzapfel from the southwestern corner and Tallian from the northwest.

Both candidates said they were motivated to run because of Hill, with Tallian focusing on the groping charges that led to the suspension of his license to practice law and Weinzapfel criticizing the incumbent for wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“When we get this kind of scandal that happens, oftentimes people are more comfortable with a woman to clean house,” Tallian said. “And that may sound like a cliché, but I think that they just feel that, especially when there’s been sexual innuendos, they just feel that a woman’s not going to do that.”

Tallian is focusing her campaign on healthcare affordability and dealing with racial justice and hate crimes, issues she has pursued in the General Assembly.

Weinzapfel said that he wants to “restore honor, integrity, and purpose to the attorney general’s office” as he focuses his campaign on healthcare and job security, especially during and after the pandemic.

In addition to nominating attorney general and lieutenant governor candidates, the Democrats will also pass the party’s platform, which is expected to include progressive stances on healthcare, racial equality, education, and environmental policies. Ballots are due by 7 p.m. June 12, the day before the virtual convention. Ballots for the attorney general and lieutenant governor nominees will be counted June 15, and the results will be announced on June 18.

Electronic voting for the Democratic National Convention delegates opens at 6 p.m. on June 13 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 16.

Indiana State Republican Convention

The Indiana Republican State Convention will be held virtually on June 18 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. where viewers online or watching the event broadcast on WISH-TV will have a chance to hear directly from Holcomb, seeking a second term, his lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch, and the four candidates seeking the nomination for attorney general.

The attention will be on whether Hill, the incumbent attorney general whose law license has been suspended, can persuade delegates that he deserves a second term despite his legal issues.

Hill is being challenged by Rokita, a former member of Congress who also served two terms as Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. All four candidates will have a chance to address delegates in the virtual format.

Rokita has said he decided at the last minute to get into the race because Hill has been weakened by the sexual assault allegations that led to his law license being suspended for 30 days and pledged to restore professionalism to the office. Hill was accused of groping four women—one lawmaker and three legislative staff members—at a party celebrating the end of the legislative session in March 2018. His suspension ends on June 17.

Harter did not comment directly Hill’s suspension but noted that the attorney general must be in good standing within the legal community.

Harter is running, he said, because it is “critical” that the attorney general position stay in Republican hands. He said he wants to offer the local perspective he’s gained as the Decatur County prosecutor, Decatur County GOP chairman, and Indiana District 6 GOP vice chairman.

Harter said that as attorney general he will address key issues like the police brutality protests.

“Violence of all kinds is a tragedy, and I hope that over time we will be able to better understand one another,” Harter said.

Harter said he will also deal with COVID-19, and “recalibrate emergency powers” so the state is ready for another crisis when it comes. He added that he will work to fight scams that use virus-related ads and correspondence to deceive Hoosiers.

Westercamp, who touts his conservative credentials, worked for Gov. Mitch Daniels and clerked for Judge Melissa May of the Indiana Court of Appeals and Justice Steven David of the Indiana Supreme Court.

Kyle Hupfer, chair of the Indiana GOP, said he doesn’t think much will be lost with the new format, aside from the comradery typically seen at conventions. While he wishes they could gather in person, he said a broadcast convention is advantageous because it will reach more people.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to deliver a message of looking to the future…for all

Hoosiers, not just the few party faithful we normally get at conventions,” Hupfer said.

The convention will be run like a studio news broadcast with videos and pre-recorded segments as well as commercials.

The votes for the candidates will mailed in with a deadline for them to be returned by 5 p.m. July 9. The party contracted a third-party vendor, Election Systems and Software, to mail out the ballots and the accounting firm, Katz, Sapper, & Miller, will receive and deliver them to the party to be counted.

Andrea Rahman and Isaac Gleitz are reporters with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.