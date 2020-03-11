Two counts of attempted murder have been filed against the defendant in Friday’s police-involved shooting in Terre Haute.
Jeremy R. Ross, 37, of Terre Haute, appeared this morning in Vigo Superior Court 3 where Judge Sarah Mullican set his bail at $150,000 after reading multiple felony and misdemeanor charges filed today.
Ross, who sat in a wheelchair with his right arm bandaged, was released from Terre Haute Regional Hospital early Tuesday afternoon and was lodged in the Vigo County Jail.
Ross was charged with two Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder on the allegation that he pointed a handgun at Officer Justin Gant and Sgt. Aaron Loudermilk and attempted to pull the trigger.
He was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, both Level 4 felonies, the Level 5 felony of possession of an altered handgun, and the Level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement.
Class C misdemeanor charges filed were possession of paraphernalia and possession of a look-alike substance.
Ross also faces a firearm enhancement and a separate habitual offender enhancement due to his criminal history.
Judge Mullican also noted Ross has a previous conviction on a drug charge in Clay County, Minnesota.
Ross requested a public defender and will return to court March 16 for a hearing to set trial dates.
Indiana State Police continue to investigate the incident, and will submit information to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Ross — who has previously been convicted of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm — reportedly had a gun in his possession and pointed it at police during a traffic stop about midnight Friday on U.S. 40 at the Circle K gas station near Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Ross was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a routine traffic violation. The driver was not involved in the struggle and has not been charged.
While Ross was struggling with a police officer who tried to disarm him, two other officers — identified by investigators as Sgt. Adam Loudermilk and Patrolman Daniel L. Johnson — fired at Ross when he did not release the firearm. Both Loudermilk and Johnson have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in police-involved shootings.
Ross sustained one gunshot wound. He received medical assistance at the scene, police said, and was then taken to Regional Hospital.
Police are familiar with Ross, who has multiple criminal arrests in Vigo County as far back as 2000, when he was charged with three burglaries as Class B felonies.
In 2001, Ross failed to appear on those charges and disappeared for five years. He was arrested in 2006, and the case was resolved in 2007 when he was sentenced to probation.
But in 2010 Ross’ probation was revoked when he was charged with possession of a handgun.
In 2013, Ross was charged following a standoff with police as a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. At that time he had fugitive warrants in both Minnesota and Tennessee. A habitual offender enhancement was filed, and he received an eight-year sentence, with nine months suspended after he requested and received a sentence modification for good conduct.
He was released from the Indiana Department of Correction in December 2018.
In May 2019, Ross was arrested on a warrant after fleeing police during an April traffic stop in Terre Haute. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving causing property damage. A Level 4 felony has a potential prison sentence of 12 years.
When Ross later appeared in Vigo Superior Court 3, his bond was set at $5,000 with 10 percent allowed. On July 15, Ross posted $500 and was released from jail.
The sentencing range for conviction on a Level 1 felony is 20 to 40 years in prison. A habitual offender enhancement can add 6 to 20 years to a sentence.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
