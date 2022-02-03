As winter storm moves across U.S., ice becomes bigger concern

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Periods of snow. High 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.