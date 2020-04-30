A Terre Haute man facing charges of arson will likely now face a charge of murder, police said Thursday.
Samuel Edward Haney II, 54, was arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a N. 10th Street home in which his brother, Terry Allen Haney, 52, also of Terre Haute, was badly injured.
Terre Haute Police public information officer Brad Rumsey via news release said Terry Haney succumbed to his wounds this morning in an Indianapolis hospital.
"[Samuel Haney II's] charges will be amended in the coming days to include felony murder, burglary and other possible charges," Rumsey wrote.
Samuel Haney II told police he set a fire at his ex-girlfriend's apartment because she was letting his brother stay with her there, a court document says.
City firefighters and police were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of N. 10th Street about 4:21 p.m. Tuesday.
Terry Haney suffered second- and third-degree burns on 70 percent of his body.
Witnesses told police they saw a man outside on the south side of the building just before the fire broke out. The man was identified as Samuel Haney II, and police were directed to his ex-wife's residence on N. Ninth Street as a possible place to find him. A witness on North Ninth Street said Haney had left a few minutes earlier, and said Samuel Haney II was seen with blood on his arm and shirt.
Police found Samuel Haney II in the area of 14th and Chestnut streets and took him to THPD headquarters for questioning. Police said Haney told them he had been in a physical fight with the man injured in the fire.
Samuel Haney II said he later went outside, broke a window and reached in through the window to set fire to the curtains.
Police said Samuel Haney II had injuries to his right arm consistent with being injured by a broken window.
Haney has a lengthy criminal history in Vigo County. He recently pleaded guilty to arson as a Level 4 felony and received a seven-year sentence that was suspended to probation.
