Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 24, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Charisse I. Miller, 34, 10 block of East Mound Street, Columbus, Ohio. Booked 1:30 p.m. Intimidation.
• Thomas F. Light, 24, 4400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Theft of a firearm.
• Jakarius J. Paul, 20, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime and battery.
• Andre D. Moody, 36, 1600 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cody L. Wampler, 23, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and theft (two counts).
• Jennifer L. Thomas, 36, no address available. Booked 8:32 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Heather L. Ullo, 29, 100 block of West Lincoln, Jasonville. Booked 11:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Tuesday
• Justin L. Ricketts, 31, 1000 block of North Virginia Street, Rockville. Booked 12:44 a.m. Driving the wrong way on posted one-way roadway; driving while suspended (two counts); manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley N. Sharkey, 28, 600 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.
• Paul R. Hoffert, 49, 2000 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• James H. Grantham, 26, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
