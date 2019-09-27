The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• David John Featherston, 24, 900 block East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Whitney E. Whitesides, 30, 2300 block South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Conversion.
• Jeremy Guinther, 43, 9800 block East Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and conversion.
• Jasper Wayne Mount, 24, 1500 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana.
• Terril L. Wheatley, 44, 2100 block Dahlan Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Court order.
• Cody D. Thompson, 35, 2300 block Tippicanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Domestic battery with prior, domestic battery in presence of child, strangulation, and invasion of privacy.
• Sabrienna Marie Foster, 24, 700 block East Sawmill, Farmersburg. Booked 11:43 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Tyler A. Bauer, 33, 8000 block East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Domestic battery-moderate bodily injury.
• Austin J. Hollifield, 27, 200 block East Shanklin, Jasonville. Booked 2:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Coby L. Moreland, 24, Greencastle. Booked 3:28 p.m. Parole violation.
• Michelle A. Williams, 50, 100 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute.Booked 4:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Shane Mikolajczyk, 45, 1300 block South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jerry E. Morris, 66, 1400 block Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Driving while suspended, driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Craig L. Black, 49, 1900 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Habitual vehicular substance offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
• Bradley Lee Stout, 40, 1000 block Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Theft, and driving while suspended.
• Matthew J. Flowers, 32, 200 block West Riggy Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, and resisting law enforcement.
• Nicholas Truelove, 23, 8000 block Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Maurice K. Shelton, 37, 1100 block South 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief, intimidation, and possession of marijuana.
• Ethan Luken, 26, 1000 block North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated- bodily injury.
• Trevyon C. Brown-Jones, 23, 5900 block Gateway Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:43 p.m. Illegal transportation of an alcoholic beverage on a public highway, furnishing alcohol to a minor, driving while suspended.
• Christopher M. Caldwell, 37, 2100 block North 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bart J. Baird, 55, 2200 block Sixth Street, New Cumberland, West Virginia. Booked 11:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• Austin A. Byrley, 21, 9500 block North Lenderman, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving without insurance prior.
• Joseph Michael Dunn, 57, 2300 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, and operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life.
• Peter A. Campos, 18, 400 block Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia with prior, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
• Simeon J. Dorsey, 40, 1800 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 a.m. Operating a vehicle as habitual traffic offender.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.