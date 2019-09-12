Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 12, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Erica A. Dickson, 29, 2100 block of 23½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Conversion.
• Marcellus K. Cunningham, 23, 600 block of Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ernest E. Green, 42, 400 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Maryann Lutz, 26, Newport. Booked 9:50 a.m. Theft of a firearm, providing a firearm to ineligible person and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Zachary Sandlin, 21, 600 block of Parkview Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Katherine Y. Ready, 40, 3900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Theft.
• Rhea E. Hemphill, 32, 1500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Tammi C Levy, 41, 2600 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Bryson M. Bones, 20, 2500 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dawn M. Cox, 45, 100 block of Arrowwood Court, Clarksville, Tenn. Booked 3:45 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 30, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Ted A. Batista, 32, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy); dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Brodie M. Hensley, 23, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kelly J. Pappas, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Possession of stolen property and conversion.
• Joshua M. Cooper, 26, 1900 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and battery against public safety official.
• Jacquez Floyd, 19, no address available. Booked 10:14 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Simon A. Iuli, 43, 2200 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Daniel L. Phelps, 37, 2200 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Scott D. Hedden, 49, 300 block of West Olive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Driving while suspended.
Wednesday
• Jessica K Maryon, 45, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Ashley A. Johnson, 27, 2400 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
