Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 22, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jordan G. Smith, 25, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Geoffrey C. Watson, 49, no address available. Booked 10 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, improper display of registration plate, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, improper or no stop lamp, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jacob L. McGrail, 42, 100 block of 11th Street, Linton. Booked 1:14 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Paige B. Corbin, 24, 100 block of Miller Street, Rosedale. Booked 1:57 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Jerry L. Cheesman, 29, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Theft and intimidation.
• Charles P. Akons, 31, 1600 block of South 11 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Kenneth D. Carter, 33, 900 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Shane R. Hutcherson, 47, 1000 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Court order.
• Joshua C. Urbain, 21, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Jacob T. Quinn, 32, 3100 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Dale L. Pittman, 55, no address available. Booked 7:05 p.m. Burglary.
• William Ray Cook, 29, no address available. Booked 7:13 p.m. Theft.
• Patrick Cawley, 29, 3900 block of South Houseman, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Paul Luci III, 32, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Vincent E. Grimes, 49, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tyler Eschenfelder, 21, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Tyrese D. McCullum, 20, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Donald G. Langford, 57, 7600 block of East Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Tommy L. Edwards, 60, no address available. Booked 2:54 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, theft and intimidation.
• Dustin Wilson, 22, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Eric L. Gieseking, 44, 100 block of East Lawrin, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 a.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
