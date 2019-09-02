The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Robert Charles Albrecht, 31, 3700 block East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua Cole Fischer, 27, 600 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jakita S. Brown, 31, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Child restraint system violation, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Brittany Jo Olson, 29, 800 block Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Failure to appear (three counts).
• Sandra Marie Bills, 48, 200 block North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Theft.
• Karen Elaine Young, 56, 1200 block Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Neglect of a dependant.
• Anthony Lloyd Smith, 67, 1000 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Possession of a handgun without a license.
• Mranda Kay Smith, 33, 1900 block Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and battery against a public safety official.
• Jessica K. Maryon, 45, 400 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Richard R. Sollars, 56, 800 block West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Court order.
• Paul Richard Sands Jr., 45, 600 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Court order.
• Billy Keith Showalter III, 27, 7100 block Robertson Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Dealing in meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth (two counts), possession of paraphernalia.
• Isaac E. Craig, 49, 400 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on a felony charge.
• Abel Jesse Hickmon, 31, 7200 block South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
• Jessica Lynn McCullough, 29, 1000 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Conversion and invasion of privacy.
• Amanda Rubykay Olson, 32, 2300 block Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Trevor L. Powers, 26, 5300 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Russell S. Brown, 43, 3800 block Indiana 340, Brazil. Booked 1:03 a.m. Intimidation and criminal mischief
• John Solmon, 52, 2000 block West Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Heyvianna E. Rudd, 23, 1900 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
