Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 26, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Carlos Mays, 45, 1300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Daniel E. Cordero, 41, 2000 block of East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Rebecca L. Goldman, 45, 1600 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Conversion.
• Shawn L. Coleman, 19, 1900 block of North Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:15 p.m. Battery.
• Robert D. Rivard, 51, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Court order.
• David A. Tackett, 29, 1200 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Court order.
• Samuel E. Maesch, 37, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Barbara D. Cuffle, 57, 800 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Battery.
• Kenneth W. Kintner, 54, 1600 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Deward E. Philpott, 50, 1200 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Dylan Gordon, 24, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shawn Beasley, 48, 1600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marcus Blanton, 24, 1700 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Dealing in marijuana (two counts) and possession of marijuana.
• Scott L. Stevens, 55, 1800 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery (two counts).
• Chadwick S. Cutter, 28, 1000 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Debra R. Jividen, 46, 7200 block of South Illinois, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy); possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
Thursday
• Haydn C. Pope, 19, 8300 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Benjamin L. Baldwin, 29, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Aaron Anderson, 30, 1700 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Theft.
• Kenneth F. Baldwinn, 29, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Parole violation.
• Gary R. McMurray, 31, 3000 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jerry L. Jividen, 49, 1000 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
