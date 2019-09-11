Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 11, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Kenneth E Collins, 55, 1800 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Dangerous possession of a firearm by a child (two counts), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Kayla M. Davis, 31, 3300 block of West Ellen Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possessing paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Khalid N. Jackson, 27, 8300 block of Chelone Drive, Plainfield. Booked 7:53 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
