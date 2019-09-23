Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 23, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Richard A. Sandlin, 52, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shawn M. Patton, 36, 300 block of West Center Street, Brazil. Booked 10:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ida L. McGee, 53, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Amanda L. Patton, 29, 700 block of West County Road 1450 North, Carbon. Booked 11:09 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• George Zebrun III, 26, 1400 block of Hutchins Creek Road, Alto Pass, Ill. Booked 1:40 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Amber White, 40, 3200 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Austin M. Slater, 19, 700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:59 p.m. Illegal transportation of an alcoholic beverage on a public highway.
• Kurt M. Taylor, 56, 7900 block of South Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Samuel J. Smith, 24, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Armani C. Gardner, 20, no address available. Booked 8:47 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Carl L. Long, 41, 200 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Public indecency, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependent/child violations and battery.
• Thomas J. Haworth, 24, Red Carpet Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Krysta L. Norris, 18, 2100 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, and driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Quinten J. Coulter, 22, 200 block of South Illinois Street, Wanatah. Booked 10:20 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Rufus R. Dean, 52, 200 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Sunday
• Briean Brown, 19, 2700 block of Jefferson, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Howard J. Moody, 37, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Malik Wilbert, 22, 1100 block of Ames Street, Hammod. Booked 4:51 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Sidney Hickner, 23, 5100 block of North County Road 200 West, Shelburn. Booked 5:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dennis R. Burns, 63, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Mary E. Taft, 30, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 7:11 a.m. Burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
• Nancy S. Nelk, 56, 2100 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 29, 3800 block of South Hampton, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Conversion.
• Devrie A. Rhodes, 26, 1000 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Monday
• Shane J. Johnson, 28, 3800 block of East Hollywood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
