Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 9, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Matthew Bose, 33, 2100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Helen R. Wade, 28, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Deena R. Hancock, 32, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Fraud and forgery.
• Leneice N. Horns, 42, 2800 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Theft.
• Willie B. Nelson, 54, 100 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Public indecency.
• Lashaun M. Grady, 22, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Dan A Conyers, 46, 1000 block of Maple Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 8:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Meredith Spear, 44, 3400 block of Anthony, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jacob M. Moulton, 36, 1200 block of Anderson Street, Clinton. Booked 9:21 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• James A. Chapman Jr., 31, 600 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Court order.
• Pete D. Perez, 41, 8700 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Donald G. Langford, 57, 7600 block of East Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• James L. Lewis, 48, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Patrick Sharp, 32, 2500 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Criminal trespass and robbery.
• Christopher A. Lindsey, 26, 600 block of South Sixth, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Nathan M. Brooks, 30, 1600 block of Fairway, Clinton. Booked 1:57 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving while suspended.
• Shannon Nees, 50, 3900 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Herman R Gray, 33, 600 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Shirley C. Milner, 48, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Criminal trespass and false reporting.
• Ashley N. Simpson, 23, 3300 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:18 p.m. Battery.
• Aaron I. Bixler, 32, 10 block of Nancy, Bloomfield. Booked 7:04 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Gerald L. Gilbert, 48, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Alexander N. Cooper, 19, 2900 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph A. Wilson, 31, 1700 block of Indiana 159, Lewis. Booked 9:30 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and public intoxication.
Sunday
• Heather M. Phillips, 30, 10 block of North Alabama Street, Brazil. Booked 12:50 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, child restraint system violation and driving while suspended.
• Troy E. Jones, 49, 1000 block of Pinckley Street, Brazil. Booked 12:51 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession and driving while suspended.
• Jason D. Walters, 37, 600 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua Peak, 33, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Vincent E Grimes, 49, 1000 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.