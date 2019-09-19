Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 19, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Shawnee D. Spillers, 54, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ashley A. Johnson, 27, 700 block of North Sharon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Conversion.
• Rebekah A. Coon, 43, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael P. Reffett, 43, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Daniel L. Frye, 46, 500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tirone D. Young, 22, 9200 block of Cranmere Street, West Lafayette. Booked 1:31 p.m. Acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form; and theft.
• Emmanuel D. Jones, 27, 5200 block of Adrian Orchard Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:43 p.m. Theft of a firearm, dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Austin J. Hollifield, 27, 200 block of East Shanklin Street, Jasonville. Booked 6:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Elisha D Brown, 25, 1600 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Residential entry.
• Bonnie J. Howard, 41, 3100 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Lori A. Frost, 51, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Kevin M. Moore, 31, 4500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Julie N. Schell, 29, 7700 block of East Mine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Residential entry.
• Curtis Gillie, 36, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Sarah K. Vore, 29, 1000 block of North U.S. 150, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Corey M. Grigsby, 29, 3100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Criminal recklessness, neglect of dependent and domestic battery.
• Benjamin Wayman, 24, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, criminal trespass (two counts), resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance.
Tuesday
• Nathan K. Lloyd, 23, 2300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Ryan D. Martin, 30, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Nonsupport of dependent child.
• Nicole L. Dunlap, 37, West Wilholt Avenue, Terre Haute . Booked 1:12 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert L. Carter, 27, 300 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Forgery and criminal conversion.
• Martin B. Williams, 33, 1200 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Michael L. Smith, 37, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving the wrong way on posted one-way roadway and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Darlyn Walker, 52, 1000 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Evan D. Wilford, 33, 1000 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Rapheal J. Perry, 18, 1900 block of Cleveland Street, Gary. Booked 7:57 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Elizabeth S. Moore, 28, 8900 block of North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 8:23 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (two counts).
• Daniel L. Phillips, 29, 1000 block of East Pinckley Street, Brazil. Booked 9:50 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Vincent E. Grimes, 49, 1400 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday
• Royel Marshall, 38, 2100 block of West Wilshire Drive, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Domestic battery.
• Samantha D. Eddy, 26, 2300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gunner J. Olson, 35, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 a.m. Court order.
• Hammer Parker, 25, 600 block of East Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Domestic battery.
• George N. Virostko, 61, 1900 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Robert H. Doss Jr., 30, no address available. Booked noon. Court order.
• Royel Marshall, 38, 2100 block of West Wilshire Drive, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Domestic battery.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 32, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Parole violation.
• David R. Banks, 40, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Evan Pershing, 26, 2500 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Gerald L. Reedy, 35, 2300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Battery.
• Jessica L. McCullough, 29, 1000 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Stalking.
• Rebecca D Morgan, 24, 6600 block of North Indiana 59, Linton. Booked 5:49 p.m. Conversion.
• Scott S. Bailey, 27, 1200 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Austin Gulley, 24, 4100 block of East 76, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Shellana N. Johnson, 32, 400 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Tonya K. Abrams, 43, 400 block of East Indiana 246, Farmersburg. Booked 9:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Angela S. Williams, 35, 1200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Theft (two counts) and fraud.
• Elmer Carlyle, 54, 700 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Alan M. Strader, 26, 7600 block of East Devonald Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Counterfeiting and fraud.
• Zachary West, 26, 700 block of South Sixth, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 a.m. resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Arthur M. Millis, 29, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe cash, maintaining a common nuisance and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.