Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 29, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Katelynn H. Weaver, 18, 1400 block of North County Road, Carbon. Booked 11:20 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Arica L. McAdams, 33, 500 block of East Wilson Road, Bloomfield. Booked 4:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Nedra K. Reynolds, 55, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Robert M. Franks, 58, 1900 block of North Lakelend, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge .
• Devin S Bailey, 33, 2700 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Written attachment for the body of a person and failure to appear.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Court order.
• Christopher Lyle Chapman, 22, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and salvia.
• Nathan W. Douglas, 52, 600 block of South Walnut Street, Bloomington. Booked 8:34 p.m. Check fraud.
• William E. Jones, 29, no address available. Booked 10:27 p.m. Failure to appear.
Saturday
• Thad A. Mann, 52, 3100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Zoe E. Gallagher, 22, 1300 block of East Garden Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Zachary A. Moore, 31, 1300 block of South Garden Square Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Battery.
• Tyler Gruber, 20, 5100 block of South State Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:08 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, criminal mischief and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Edward A. Russell, 39, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Eric L. Gieseking, 44, 100 block of East Lawrin Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 a.m. Court order.
• Harold W. Jones Jr., 37, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 a.m. Auto theft and burglary.
• Wesley T. Lindsey, 36, 2100 block of North Euclid Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Amanda A. Gouker, 38, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Timothy J. Ebler, 46, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Cody J. McNew, 30, 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Court order.
• Angelique J. Bass, 38, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute . Booked 4:22 p.m. Court order.
• Brian M. Socrates, 32, 900 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Stephanie L. Harper, 32, 2400 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and criminal possession synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Sunday
• Zachary J. Lintz, 25, 10 block of East Rodighiero Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Terrell D. Phillips, 21, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Robbery.
• Kiel T. Morris, 19, 700 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Disorderly conduct, minor possession of alcohol and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• David G. Sims, 18, 1400 block of South Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 a.m. Conversion, possession of paraphernalia and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Emily V. Ready, 19, 3900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Harlen L. Stevens, 18, 1000 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. False informing, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrea L. Lee, 34, 2100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
