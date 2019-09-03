The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Bryce D. Vanderwall, 20, 2000 block North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Lexus N. Diaz, 22, 1300 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Benjamin Lee Baldwin, 29, 2200 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Jack Douglas Hutchinson, 57, 3000 block North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Domestic battery.
• James E. Calfa, 33, 200 block Pebble Creek Drive, Greenwood. Booked 9:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Benjamin A. Evinger, 39, 300 block Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Terri Jo Wallisa, 38, 2000 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Conversion.
• Kaley Ann Bell, 27, 8800 block Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with passenger under age 18.
• Bryce Russell Gee, 19, 8600 block Randall Drive, Fishers. Booked 2:02 a.m. Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Thomas A. Morson, 24, 2200 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Willis Ceasar Williams, 41, 600 block Misty Way, Canton, Georgia. Booked 3:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deshan Dickerson, 21, 2300 block Winthrop, Indianapolis. Booked 4:08 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Towhan T. Vinson, 20, 1400 block Fairway Drive, Naperville, Ill. Booked 4:10 a.m. Possession of a hand gun without a license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
