Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 15, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 41, 600 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Wade B. Anshutz, 31, 7800 block of Mews Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Court order.
• Dale L. Pittman, 55, 1000 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Burglary.
• Jennifer A. Jones, 45, 2000 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Christopher M. Brown, 28, 1300 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Elmer Carlyle, 54, 700 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Stalking.
• Jakob T. Smith, 23, 2100 block of Dahlen, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Cody J. Briley, 21, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jason Custer, 30, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Thurman Rutledge, 27, 2400 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Zachary A. Ellis, 34, 5200 block of East Greenbriar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Alexia M. March, 21, 2000 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Thursday
• Dennison T. Edwards, 21, 600 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 12:10 a.m. Conversion.
• Daniel L. Weber, 73, 1000 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nicole M. Alters, 41, 3200 block of East Park, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Reckless driving.
• Brian D. Pryor, 57, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 30, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Richard P. Martello, 22, 2200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Nigel G. Dillman, 37, 10 block of Pulaski, Mahomet, Ill. Booked 6:12 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Stephanie L. Ebler, 36, 1500 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Theft.
• Bryce M. Hetterscheidt, 18, 6100 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Terri L. Rodriguez, 49, 600 block of West Krislynn Woods Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Jasmine D. Jones, 24, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Fraud and invasion of privacy.
• Gregory D. Smith, 34, 3700 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tyler S. Lewis, 27, 4200 block of South Randolph Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:35 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Charles J. Gabbard, 34, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Danielle M. Whitney, 32, 1600 block of Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kagan Hodges, 31, 1000 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Auto theft and false informing.
• Michael S. Dove, 39, no address available. Booked 6:17 p.m. Battery.
• Michael Meneely, 33, 600 block of Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 6:18 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Casie S. Rudisel, 37, 2800 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Tina M. Carlyle, 61, 800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Residential entry.
• William N. Taylor, 24, 2700 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and failure to appear.
• Dominique D. Robinson, 21, 5200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Friday
• Jeremy E. Stafford, 42, 3000 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of hash oil, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Austin Gulley, 24, 4100 block of East 76th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Escape and invasion of privacy.
• Westly E. Noe, 39, 300 block of West Olive Street, West Terre Haute . Booked 5 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.