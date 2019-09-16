Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 16, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Robert L. Washington Jr., 38, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Parole violation.
• William F. Maryon, 49, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Failure to appear.
• William C. Griffie, 52, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Court order.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Court order.
• Chelsie W. Neese, 28, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and theft.
• John J. Corbin, 19, 1700 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Joseph C. Layman, 60, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Improper brake equipment, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two coutns) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Saturday
• Terrance C. Ballard, 36, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.
• Frederic Harris, 19, 1900 block of Westly Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:31 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
• Christian B. Nidlinger, 25, 1000 block of Park Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Possession of handgun without license.
• Sandra K. Tincher, 51, 3100 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• David W. Rayhel Jr., 27, 2200 block of State Road 246, Farmersburg. Booked 8:48 a.m. Unsafe start and driving while suspended.
• Dustin R. Grigsby, 34, 1000 block of Kennsil Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:40 a.m. Court order and criminal trespass (two counts).
• Devin S. Bailey, 33, 1400 block of Grand, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Ryan R. Buddle, 29, 2000 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• James R. Williams, 32, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Burglary, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Barnard L. Williams, 32, 4400 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Refusal to identify self, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement (two counts), escape from lawful detention, invasion of privacy (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and intimidation.
• William M. Martins, 39, 1800 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Armando A. Kresmery, 24, 800 block of East Vincennes Street, Linton. Booked 9:47 p.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Christopher M. Seals, 37, 600 block of South County Road 550, Bowling Green. Booked 10:04 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jay E. Jones, 50, 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue Apt 12, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Hugh B. Carpenter, 35, 900 block of South 19th Street, Clinton. Booked 11:03 p.m. Theft (two counts) and home improvement fraud.
• Chelsey D. Laycock, 25, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Dealing a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Megan L. Rowley, 30, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery with bodily injury.
• Shane L. Corey, 31, no address available. Booked 2:44 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Dalton W. Lee, 26, 600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Jessica M. Moon, 23, 900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jackson D. Maugans, 31, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, intimidation and criminal recklessness.
• Michael E. Wagle II, 33, 2200 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gary J. Morris, 25, 2100 block of Cobblestone Way Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• William M. Thomas, 23, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Conversion.
• Justin M. Blueher, 29, Brazilian Lake Estates, Brazil. Booked 9:42 a.m. Theft of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan G. Smith, 25, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Conversion.
• James D. Weger, 25, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher R. Henry, 35, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Devon M. Lakin, 20, 1100 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Battery or resulting in moderate bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Angela K. Conwell, 45, 300 block of Treeline Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lonnie D. McConnell, 51, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tryten Osborn, 22, 10 block of East Northwood Drive, Sullivan. Booked 10:42 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Monday
• Bobbie R. Mituski, 28, 800 block of West 50, Rockville. Booked 12:21 a.m. Parole violation, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Chauncey Craig, 18, 2600 block of East Minnesota, Indianapolis. Booked 1:30 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of a firearm, false informing, intimidation and possession of marijuana.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.