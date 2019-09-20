The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Robert Eugene Lenges, 28, 900 block South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 11:12 a.m. Conversion and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Nekedriah C. Young, 21, 7956 Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Justin Michael Richardson, 21, 1400 block South 19th Street , Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Theft.
• Chelsie W. Neese, 28, 1300 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 p.m. Theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Felicia Lynn Kaufman, 33, 4000 block North Irwin Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
• Heather M. Clark, 34, 3800 block South Randolph Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kevin L. Michaels, 40, 2300 block Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Out-of-state warrant.
• Ryan Thompson, 42, 1600 block Third, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Frankie L. Doughty, 26, 300 block Locust Street, Clinton. Booked 10:35 p.m. Domestic battery committed in presence of a child.
Friday
• Lewis Berry, 35, 200 block South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident.
• Brad W. Jones, 35, 5100 block E. Richardt Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Angela Celeste Camp, 29, 5400 block Village Court Green, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Luke Edward Branson, 20, 500 block west Cannal Avenue, Rensselaer. Booked 3:15 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Clinton W. Alumbaugh, 40, 2000 block Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 a.m. Court order.
• Dustin J. Milligan, 33, 700 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
