Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 5, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Thomas P. Mason, 50, 2400 block of Garfield, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Revoke direct placement.
• Haley L. Sheese, 26, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and conversion.
• Gregory Michael Newton, 22, 4200 block of Cart Path, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Bond revocation.
• Brandy N. Padgett, 32, 600 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Driving while suspended, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ryan S. Nagy, 33, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and possession of handgun without license.
• Mario M. Esters, 26, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Intimidation.
• Rodger L. Plunkett, 46, 6900 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. child molestation (two counts).
• Westly E. Noe, 39, no address available. Booked 5:40 p.m. False identity statement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lynne M. Letner, 28, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joe L. Hofmann, 40, 4200 block of West County Road, Jasonville. Booked 7:45 p.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alexia M. March, 21, 2000 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Conversion (two counts).
• Jessica L. McCullough, 29, 1000 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Harassment.
Thursday
• Rachelle A. Larriba, 44, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody A. Peel, 27, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cory J. Thompson, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Theft, auto theft, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
• Matthew L. Koester, 21, 16700 block of North 1800th Street, Teutopolis, Ill. Booked 4:18 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
