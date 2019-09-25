Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 25, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Michael J. Ebler, 38, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 a.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.
• Jakarius Paul, 20, 500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kelvin E. Norwood, 28, 900 block of North Deerborne, Indianapolis. Booked 1:04 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dustin T. Wheeler, 37, 1300 block of South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Stacy A. Day, 40, 300 block of North Brown, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Driving while suspended (two counts).
• Bryan J. Owen, 61, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public indecency, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and littering.
• Harry L. Gordon, 47, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge and possession of a synthetic drug.
• Chase E. Whitman, 28, no address available. Booked 11:12 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), disregarding stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving while suspended.
Wednesday
• Timothy C. Ramos, 34, 9600 block of South Coxville Road, Rosedale. Booked 2:29 a.m. Cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sarah M. Christy, 20, 1000 block of South Moore School Road, Troy, Mo. Booked 2:37 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
