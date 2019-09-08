Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 8, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Dakota A. Joy, 26, 200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Phyllis M. Jenkins, 48, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Revoke direct placement.
• Angela L. Morris, 47, 700 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Anthony E. Brown, 21, 900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 a.m. Criminal recklessness; possession of handgun without license; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Matthew D. Washington, 29, 4700 block of 33rd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:27 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (two counts).
• Tiffany D. Kraemer, 31, 1400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jenafer N. Kopp, 34, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. False informing.
• Ethan W. Witvoet, 29, 3000 block of West State Road, Farmersburg. Booked 2:55 p.m. Battery.
• Mishari M. Aldharman, 19, 7000 block of Clubhouse Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Dejuan Howard, 23, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Possession of handgun without license and theft of firearm.
• Shannon M Vance, 49, 8400 block of Green Castle Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Refusal to identify self, criminal trespass, conversion and driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tabitha J. Carter, 22, 3100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Andrew N. Keller, 32, 200 block of North Alabama Street, Shelburn. Booked 10:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Sapphire E. Fiddler, 20, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Driving while suspended.
Friday
• Danny D. Hatfield, 34, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Nash Simpson, 21, 10 block of East Rodighiero, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darryel L. Porter, 61, 1900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Residential entry.
• Jerred J. Owens, 41, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Residential entry.
• Catherine D. Law, 48, 1400 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
