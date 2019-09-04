Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 4, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Kristin L. Zellars, 27, 3800 block of East Teakwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• William A. England, 46, 1000 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Allen William Drost, 33, no address available. Booked 7:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Anthony D. Mitchell, 24, 2000 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Ryan M. Urbain, 32, 2600 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon L. Yates, 33, 2900 block of East Park, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Operating with expired plates, theft (two counts), operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Atreyu W. Hillenburg, 21, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kylan T. Stuck, 36, 200 block of West Thomas Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:57 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Shane R. Hutcherson, 47, 1000 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Monday
• Nicholas F. Gayso, 27, 3800 block of Country Wood Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 a.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Cary L. Coffin, 47, no address available. Booked 1:23 a.m. Conversion.
• Joel W. McCammon, 35, 2800 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Richard P. Martello, 22, 2000 block of Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• David M. Sankey, 45, 5700 block of South Frye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Susan M. Berrier, 44, 1200 block of Martin, Indianapolis. Booked 3:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bruce A. Craig, 54, 300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Travis R. Merritt, 22, 3300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jesse D. Burris, 35, 5000 block of East County Road, Greencastle. Booked 5:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Tevin R. Hutchins, 24, 1300 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Domestic battery and counterfeiting.
• Westly E. Noe, 39, 300 block of West Olive Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and false identity statement.
• James R. Jenkins, 31, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles Criss, 56, 4400 block of South Indiana 67, Lyons. Booked 7:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William R. Cook, 29, no address available. Booked 7:41 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Patricia K. Brown, 31, 2200 block of South 10½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Donald R. Orman Sr., 52, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• David K. Rudisel, 36, no address available. Booked 11:06 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shane M. Redmon, 28, 13400 block of North 1050th Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 11:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and sexual battery.
Tuesday
• Roy W. Hodges, 43, 1800 block of North County Road 25 West, Greencastle. Booked 1:38 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James A. Chambers, 58, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Clint D. Lawson, 30, 1200 block of South Carlisle, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Victor M. Orozco, 33, 3900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Bret L. Bryson, 40, 2700 block of North Indiana 63, Sullivan. Booked 6:15 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Malayna M. Smith, 40, 300 block of West Jefferson, Shelburn. Booked 10:01 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Khalee A. Winston, 46, 1300 block of West Beckard Lane, Phoenix, Ariz. Booked 10:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Frank A. Evinger, 69, 300 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday
• Kayla A. Emswiller, 27, 600 block of West Central Avenue, Brazil. Booked 12:23 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Justin M. Blueher, 29, Brazilian Lakes Estates, Brazil. Booked 12:25 a.m. Theft of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew D. Sanderson-Boswell, 22, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard P. Martello, 22, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Adam M. Burrage, 34, 3100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Ernest C. Cowart, 31, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Bryan L. Boswell, 43, 400 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Ronald E. Boswell, 45, 400 block of West Poplar, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
