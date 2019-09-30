Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 30, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementSunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• George E. Fulford, 55, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Christopher J. Lanning, 40, 2000 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended (two counts).
• Brandon M. Roberts, 20, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Conversion and criminal conversion.
• Christopher C. Owens, 38, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Theresa G. Wheatley, 46, 2100 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Vaughn J. Cox, 38, 1100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Court order.
• Matthew L. Meadows, 33, 2100 block of North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shane A. Hollingsworth, 44, 5100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Court order.
• Justin A. Brown, 34, 5200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. False identity statement and resisting law enforcement.
• Dielle L. Mercer, 20, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Conversion.
• Alanmichael Pershing, 24, 2100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge and escape from lawful detention.
• Samantha S. Miller, 34, 3400 block of East Moyer Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Theft.
Monday
• Michael E. McDaniel, 62, 3700 block of Murphy, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony M. Williamson, 24, 1600 block of North Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Trevyon C. Brown-Jones, 23, 5900 block of Gatewood Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:05 a.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended, attempted murder, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and confinement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
