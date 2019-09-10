Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 10, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• John D. Peak, 52, 2400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, driving motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Casey D. Hammond, 37, 1200 Plum Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 11:58 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Jessica Hudak, 42, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert H. Doss, 53, 600 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Misty D. Moore, 36, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Thomas R. McCullough, 54, 200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Disregarding automatic signal and driving while suspended (two counts).
• Craig D. Porter, 56, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Julie D. Goens, 44, 3800 block of River Road, Bedford. Booked 8:46 p.m. Theft.
• Reggie A. Gosnell, 39, 1400 block of Saint Peter Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:02 p.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended and possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Shane Hathcock, 36, 300 block of South Babcock Street, Melbourne, Fla. Booked 10:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Monday
• Amy Alvarez, 40, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
