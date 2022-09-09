Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 9, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sept. 8 and 9, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

• Ron J. Buza, 39, no address available. Booked 9:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Shane E. Redmon, 31, 13400 block of North 150th Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 1:58 p.m. Sexual battery.

• Jamie Hoover, 52, 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Domestic battery.

• Michael D. Fennell, 43, no address available. Booked 6:22 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

• Bobbie J. Whitner, 51, 2300 block of East Pittman Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Travis C. Stephens, 22, 1500 block of Carl Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Joseph F. Haggart, 37, 6100 block of South Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

• William E. Carnell, 60, 2500 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Friday

• Bottis D. Shelton, 24, 2100 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Daniel I. Mahan, 32, 6200 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

