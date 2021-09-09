Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 9, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Taylor B. Allen, 22, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Christopher D. Myers, 41, no address available. Booked 9:12 a.m. Parole hold.
• Brandon M. Roberts, 22, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated and endangering a person, criminal recklessness, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, auto theft, escape from lawful detention, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jordan G. Smith, 27, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Alexis Coley, 25, 10 block of Fairview Street, Greencastle. Booked 7:09 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Matthew D. Brown, 32, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Stacey L. Hopton, 49, 4200 block of East Beulah, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Failure to register and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Brandon M. Pierce, 31, 1100 block of North Benwood Lane, Brazil. Booked 10:12 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Tuesday
• Nathan A. Kimble, 22, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Zoi A. Farrell, 26, 2600 block of Kussner, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal trespass.
• David J. Featherston, 26, 900 block of East Barbara, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Tracy H. Braun, 60, 100 block of 12th Street, Tell City. Booked 12:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon J. Kent, 34, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 1:01 p.m. Modification.
• Trey A. Blaine, 24, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Tamara Carroll, 38, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Craig R. Skelton, 49, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
• William M. Powell, 47, 3100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Charles A. Thomas, 30, 300 block of Westend Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 8:03 p.m. Concealing a valuable metal purchase and criminal conversion.
• Warren K. Smith, 36, 800 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ronald R. Sons, 54, 600 block of South Vicksburg Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Auto theft.
Wednesday
• Robert C. Albrecht, 33, 3700 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
