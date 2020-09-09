Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Lafaette Garrett, 37, 200 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); maintaining a common nuisance; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession withintent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possessing a look-alike substance (two counts); and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Randall J. Smolich III, 18, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bradley E. Ellinger, 42, 1300 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Britt L. Conine, 47, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Wednesday
• Nathan L. Shoemaker, 31, 4700 block of North Private Road 180 West, Brazil. Booked 2:22 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Leif G. Bollock, 28, 200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), public intoxication and domestic battery.
• Hysone L. Haynes, 35, 2900 block of Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis. Booked 3:45 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Kyle D. Payne, 45, 2300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
