Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 8, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sept. 6, 7 and 8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sept. 6

• Jacquetta L. Bailey, 45, 200 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Brent D. Bemis, 55, no address available. Booked 4:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Jason R. Boyce, 41, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.

• Brandon P. Brady, 32, 2200 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and reckless driving.

• Derrick A. Burdett, 42, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Amber Cooper, 19, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

• Jordan K. Favre, 22, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

• Joel Frye, 57, 1600 block of South Morton, Evansville. Booked 3:15 p.m. Burglary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

• Robert L. King, 54, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, 600 block of North Twin Beach, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.

• Jasinai A. Robinson, 20, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Domestic battery.

• Paul L. Sims, 41, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

• Lisa L. Swift, 53, 1100 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

• Jaylen C. Walker, 24, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Criminal mischief (two counts) and battery.

• Zahir White, 25, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Domestic battery.

Sept. 7

• Ian Q. Bolin, 31, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 a.m. Residential entry, conversion, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

• Damian P. Chapman, 28, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Criminal trespass.

• Randi Gleason, 21, 6300 block of East 500, Crawfordsville. Booked 3:56 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

• Vanessa R. Nicoson, 26, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Criminal trespass.

• Kaylee A. Phillips, 21, 400 block of South Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

• Donovan K. Pierce, 18, no address available. Booked 5:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

• Macie Weir, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Criminal trespass.

• Brandon L. Hill, 39, no address available. Booked 8:29 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Thomas A. Fennell, 31, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, criminal mischief, residential entry, theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

• Jason J. Long, 41, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 9:33 a.m. Court order.

• Amy L. Riffle, 45, 500 block of South Winthrop, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Child restraint system violation and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

• Jonathon P. Rich, 29, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.

• Natalie S. Johnson, 57, 700 block of South 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert J. Weger, 35, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Domestic battery.

• Jami H. Murdock, 36, 3700 block of East Sandalwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, possession of legend drug, possession of syringe, domestic battery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

• Leroy J. Presley, 34, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Richard A. Sandlin, 55, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Unlawful carrying of a handgun (two counts), battery committed with deadly weapon, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, reckless driving and murder.

Sept. 8

• David S. Keith, 30, 1600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

• Joshua M. Santos, 29, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

• Kendal M. Orlando, 37, 200 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

