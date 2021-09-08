Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 8, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Angel D. Estremera, 32, 1400 block of Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 a.m. Disregarding stop sign, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Dennis L. Leek, 33, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Brian J. Bray, 28, 2900 block of North Main, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Amber A. White, 42, 1800 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dylan E. Shank, 34, 4800 block of West Sarah Meyers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• John B. Gould, 40, 5300 block of West County Road 1350, Jasonvillle. Booked 6:30 p.m. Auto theft and residential entry.
• Jason R. Reed, 41, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 8:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Colette J. Wieling, 49, 2500 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brooke E. Callicoat, 19, 1100 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Randy L. Jackson, 20, 1100 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Michael E. Wilson, 42, 100 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jay S. Snyder, 28, 9600 block of North Kennedys Crossing, Brazil. Booked 10:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; possession of paraphernalia; and theft.
• Nathaniel B. Norris, 30, 5600 block of Dry Gulch Turn Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
Saturday
• Matthew T. Haraway, 19, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Minor possession of alcohol.
• Thomas J. Olson, 20, 800 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Briana D. Lawson, 29, 1400 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chad M. Lewis, 45, 1700 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tony D. Martin, 54, 100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 a.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Tonya L. McCandless, 51, 2500 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Gabriel J. Sharkey, 21, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Mark A. Porter, 58, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, disorderly conduct and false reporting.
• George L. Ross, 65, 1800 block of North County Road 200 West, Brazil. Booked 9:05 p.m. Public intoxication.
Sunday
• Penny S. Stableton, 49, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Tommie Bolden, 28, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Criminal conversion and domestic battery.
• Natalie Buchanan, 18, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Domestic battery and residential entry.
• Brian D. Frye, 34, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 p.m. Unlawful use of 911 service.
• Jamey R. Keener, 35, 2100 block of Old State Road 1338, Branchville. Booked 3:51 p.m. Auto theft, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Vincent E. Kelley, 43, 2900 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Mayme E Shafer, 36, no address available. Booked 8:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Haley L. Frey, 23, 500 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Steven J. Jesko, 37, no address available. Booked 9:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Kiley B. Hunt, 39, 500 block of North Central Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 10:10 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and criminal possession synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Ricky W. Hamilton, 51, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shonda S. Howell, 50, 900 block of North 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday
• Benjamin A. Evinger, 41, 42300 block of North Willow Street, Antioch, Ill. Booked 12:55 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Thadias J. Carpenter, 27, 2900 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 a.m. Vehicle theft.
• Stephen E. Clark, 43, 4500 block of North Regan Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; domestic battery; confinement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
