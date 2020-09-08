Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Kevon J. Sanders, 20, 1200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery, residential entry, conversion and possession of marijuana.
• Michael A. Perez, 21, 10 block of South Main Street, Monticello. Booked 2:29 a.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Andrew J. Edwards, 24, 9600 block of North Pumpkinvine Road, Fairland. Booked 4:20 a.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Richard G. Bean, 28, 300 block of North 400 West, Lebanon. Booked 5:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Javier I. Salazar, 34, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Abraham A. Cornelous, 29, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley M. Doty, 23, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Bradley A. Totten, 33, 2500 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 26, 3900 block of Sullivan Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. Booked 2:52 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman and strangulation.
• Mallory F. Price, 22, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Theft.
• Bradley Head, 41, no address available. Booked 6:52 p.m. Criminal trespass; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Monday
• Matthew A. Branham, 36, 8600 block of South 775, Carbon. Booked 12:16 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
• John L. Featherston, 34, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Don A. Osborn, 48, 7800 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kai L. Morris, 44, 200 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aaron L. Hires, 26, 10 block of West, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 a.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
• Robert D. Casey, 30, no address available. Booked 9:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Bradley A. Hild, 22, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Michael S. Katopodis, 45, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Kristin Rogers, 41, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Conversion.
• Westly E. Noe, 40, 200 block of North Delaware Street, Farmersburg. Booked 2:13 p.m. Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cara M. Shepherd, 37, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Bruce Hay, 28, 4900 block of Oakbrook Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:17 p.m. Domestic battery, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy and strangulation.
• Randall Smolich, 18, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Keelon D. Wright, 26, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, residential entry and theft.
• Terry L. Gabbard, 58, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher S. Wallace, 37, 3300 block of Third Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dennis R. Lindsey, 63, 200 block of South 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry D. Harris, 35, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday
• David A. Taylor, 19, 800 block of Royse Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Battery.
• Viet Quang, 20, 4400 block of Trudy's Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), minor possession of alcohol and operating vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lloyd E. Thomas, 63, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
