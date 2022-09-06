Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 6, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sept. 1, 2 and 3, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sept. 1
• John Doe, 33, no address available. Booked 9:04 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Leslie N. Long, 43, 8300 block of Hayne Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Operating motor vehicle with expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• John W. Schepper, 68, 3200 block of North 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Small claims.
• Dominic A. Pope, 34, 600 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jessica A. Kenworthy, 37, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and public intoxication.
• E Vante Travell Sims, 18, 100 block of North Adams Street, South Bend. Booked 1:45 p.m. Auto theft, criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Walter T. Orndorff, 50, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Court order.
• Stephanie L. Ebler, 39, 600 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Anna M. Brinson, 22, 4400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of dependent.
• Franklin E. Morgan, 57, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Stanita G. Poston, 43, 100 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Dustin Fisher, 26, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a felon, out-of-county warrant and possession of marijuana.
• Donald E. Lee, 54, 2300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sept. 2
• Brandon L. Crowther, 28, 1900 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• James M. Howard, 31, 800 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and unlawful carrying of a handgun (two counts).
• Dustin L. Poole, 34, 10 block of 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• David Y. Gilbert, 28, no address available. Booked 1:18 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery against a public safety official.
• Vanessa R. Nicoson, 26, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Conversion and counterfeiting.
• Jimmy D. Ruffner, 36, 700 block of East Main Street, Farmersburg. Booked 3:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alfred F. Everette II, 35, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Shawn Kochopolous, 26, Schererville. Booked 5:54 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and battery against a public safety official.
• Stephen Mitchell, 28, 2100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Tyler Mills, 33, 1200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, Clinton. Booked 9:27 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• James G. Smith, 21, 1100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Eric Evans, 54, 100 block of Southridge Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and invasion of privacy.
• Brett R. Dierdorf, 38, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 p.m. Forgery, identity deception, fraud and obstruction of justice.
• Joshua M. Booe, 39, 200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. False informing; escape from lawful detention; dealing in methamphetamine (four counts); unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possessing a look-alike substance; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Heather L. Montgomery, 35, 1900 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Intimidation.
• Steve E. Brown, 54, no address available. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Christifer L. Roberts, 25, 400 block of South 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Court order.
• Brian L. Cox II, 40, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• September L. Russell, 30, no address available. Booked 9:20 p.m. Residential entry, failure to appear and escape from lawful detention.
• Mark A. Stedman, 25, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Charles J. Walters, 34, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 3
• David Johnson, 24, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Peyton M. Hockman, 22, 1900 block of South 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kenneth Douglas, 70, Delphi. Booked 4:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
