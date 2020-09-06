Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Andrew N. Keller, 33, 1700 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert Couch, 39, 10 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jean A. Somers, 62, 5900 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jamie L. Marter, 26, 2200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Justin A. Girton, 26, 5100 block of East Rosehill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mark A. Poynter, 39, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 19, 10 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and criminal conversion.
• Scott A. Ramey, 47, 10 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Floyd A. Shepard, 41, 300 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Steven R. Branson, 46, 3700 block of Spark Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Battery, habitual offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James R. Jenkins, 32, 1800 block of Sixth North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Theft (two counts) and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Franklin Morgan, 55, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Austin L. Donham, 21, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 a.m. Conversion.
• Timothy E. Jarrett, 40, 10 block of Wayson Lane, Counce, Tenn. Booked 12:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Michael E. Holdridge, 54, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Contrell L. Quillen, 32, 4200 block of South Kian Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph W. Evans, 34, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Theft.
• Jamie E. Poe, 45, 300 block of McCombs Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 31, 200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Obstruction of justice and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Manuel Padilla, 31, 200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jason Custer, 31, no address available. Booked 9:52 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, improper or no tail or plate light, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Sunday
• Robert D. Clinkenbeard, 60, 900 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Theft.
• James L. Corbin, 30, 10 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Deon B. Hendrix, 29, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury; robbery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; domestic battery; strangulation; and theft.
• Dabryn E. Tanner, 27, 700 block of West County Road 500, Brazil. Booked 2:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Michael A. Perez, 21, 10 block of South Main Street, Monticello. Booked 2:29 a.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Nathaniel Pritchard, 23, 1300 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Thomas W. Nicholson, 23, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 3:25 a.m. Sexual battery and rape.
• Andrew J. Edwards, 24, 9600 block of North Pumpkinvine Road, Fairland. Booked 4:20 a.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Doug A. Curtis, 46, 200 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Richard G. Bean, 28, 300 block of North 400 West, Lebanon. Booked 5:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Javier S. Ixba, 34, 100 block of Helen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Abraham A. Cornelous, 29, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
