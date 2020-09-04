The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Joyce Marie Allen, 41, 600 block Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Intimidation and residential entry.
• Gerry Nichlaus Neidhamer, 29, 600 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Intimidation, public Intoxication, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Curtis Anthony Holley, 56, 100 block North High Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:10 p.m. Public indecency.
• Andrew F. Sterbenz, 41, 1000 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Public intoxication and batter on a person under age 14.
• Payton Allen Wilson, 19, 2100 block 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Driving without ever obtaining a license, and driving while intoxicated.
• Brian W. Acklin, 47, 2000 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Possession of meth.
• Kara L. Cronkhite, 37, 2700 block Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Obstruction of justice.
• Joshua K. Smith, 37, 7000 block Indiana 246, Pimento. Booked 8:40 p.m. Driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
• Scott A. Taylor, 40, 200 block Main Street, Marshall. Booked 9:17 p.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Jeffrey William Recupido, 33, 400 block Fourth Avenue , Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Battery with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person, and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury.
• Christopher Lee Cronkhite, 34, 400 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Aaron Christopher Duncan, 33, 1400 block South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
• Loghan Jane Elizabeth Morris, 25, 1200 block West Rosedale Road, Rosedale. Booked 10:58 p.m. Armed robbery, battery with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, and robbery resulting in severe bodily injury to a person.
Friday
• Taylor N. Okulovich, 22, 500 block South Grant Street, Brazil. Booked 1:44 a.m. Possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
• Daniel Montgomery, 25, 800 block South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 4:41 a.m. Driving while intoxicated with prior conviction.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.