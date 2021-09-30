Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 30, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Ethan D. Dickey, 29, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 a.m. Theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Jordan G. Smith, 27, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 a.m. Dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance.
• Shatana L. Simpson, 28, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to person under 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
• Kyle W. Marlar, 29, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to person under 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
• John J. Patrick, 39, 900 block of North Preston Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Court order.
• Rick R. Orman, 51, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Criminal trespass and public indecency.
• Varonique S. Lowe, 43, 3700 block of Chateau Court, Indianapolis. Booked 7:34 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Dennis L. O'Donnell, 33, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of stolen property.
• James A. Chapman, 33, 600 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Mason M. Carter, 18, 2400 block of North Stop 19 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; maintaining a common nuisance; and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Heather J. Lund, 32, 1400 block of North 26th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Operating a vehicle with expired plates, possession of methamphetamine, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and false reporting.
• Joseph A. West, 35, 1700 block of Thompson, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Invasion of privacy,
• Donnie J. Norman, 42, 1400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• James M. Stout, 39, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 a.m. Auto theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
