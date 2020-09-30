Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jonathan M. Hall, 28, 1400 block of Lontticks Corner Road, Elizabeth. Booked 8:48 a.m. Criminal mischief, domestic battery, strangulation, possession of methamphetamine and interference in the reporting of a crime.
• Heather L. Montgomery, 33, 1900 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Jake Burton, 32, 4600 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Burglary.
Monday
• Jalaunee J. Smith, 20, 800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Mekyel I. Crawl, 20, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Battery.
• Jonathon D. Blackwell, 32, Sandborn. Booked 1:51 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and false identity statement.
• Olivia C. Callahan, 20, 900 block of East Montecello Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Assisting a criminal; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing in a controlled substance.
• Nina Wilds, 35, 1200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Theft.
• Karsee Chenhall, 19, 700 block of East Court Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:31 p.m. Theft.
• Kenyan A. Elmi, 20, 600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Michael E. Wilson, 28, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Conversion.
• Matthew L. Cornelius, 22, 1800 block of First Place, Prairie Creek. Booked 8:09 p.m. Counterfeiting.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 46, 1800 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.
• Ryan T. Bell, 27, 2700 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
Tuesday
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 29, 1900 block of South Palmer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; legend drug prescription violation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dina Compton, 51, 3800 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
