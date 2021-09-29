Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 29, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Amber D. Sims, 29, 3500 block of East Rosehill, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. No charge applicable and resisting law enforcement.
• Jade E. Henderson, 27, 2200 block of Warren Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Marlon Caulton, 63, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Conversion.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ashley Coleman, 29, 500 block of West Blaine Street, Brazil. Booked 3:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Aaron J. Brown, 27, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• James R. Jenkins, 33, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregg A. Tarwater, 28, 1700 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Stuart J. MacPherson, 67, no address available. Booked 7:03 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Damon L. Hankins, 22, 2600 block of North Woodvale Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Bridget A. Miller, 29, 10 block of South Marion Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
Tuesday
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 32, no address available. Booked 1:10 a.m. Burglary.
• James R. Hickenbotham, 41, 8500 block of North Castle, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Donald S. Williams, 42, 1800 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Russell W. Tucker, 23, 400 block of West Fehon Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:50 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jerry L. Rutledge, 38, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Frederick O. Erskine, 26, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael L. Scott, 32, 400 block of South Park, Jasonville. Booked 5:18 p.m. Court order.
• Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 35, 500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Karla S. Dickens, 41, 900 block of West Crawford, Paris, Ill. Booked 6:49 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael L. Smith, 39, 100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Ashley L. Gayer, 37, 5200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Battery against a public official and intimidation.
• Keith L. Cosby, 65, 1100 block of Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William B. Hanyard, 21, 10 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Bryan L. Boswell, 45, 1700 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua K. Easton, 29, 100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon; strangulation; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.