Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Amber D. Sims, 29, 3500 block of East Rosehill, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. No charge applicable and resisting law enforcement.
• Jade E. Henderson, 27, 2200 block of Warren Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Marlon Caulton, 63, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Conversion.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ashley Coleman, 29, 500 block of West Blaine Street, Brazil. Booked 3:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Aaron J. Brown, 27, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• James R. Jenkins, 33, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregg A. Tarwater, 28, 1700 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Stuart J. MacPherson, 67, no address available. Booked 7:03 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Damon L. Hankins, 22, 2600 block of North Woodvale Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Bridget A. Miller, 29, 10 block of South Marion Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
Tuesday
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 32, no address available. Booked 1:10 a.m. Burglary.
• James R. Hickenbotham, 41, 8500 block of North Castle, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
