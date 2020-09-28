The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jessica L. McCullough, 30, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and failure to stop after accident.
• William O. Whitley, 28, 2900 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Theft and check fraud.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 31, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• John C. Whitley, 32, 100 block of Hollow Road, Glasgow, Ky. Booked 2:06 p.m. Theft and check fraud.
• Floyd L. Cheesman, 43, 400 block of West Rigney Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 p.m. Theft, auto theft, fraud and murder.
• Walter E. Howell, 37, 5200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Kaeli M. Rodriguez, 22, 7900 block of Sweetwater Port, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Operating vehicle as habitual traffic violator.
• David L. Hammond, 31, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Auto theft.
• George L. Hon, 57, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alfred S. Sanders, 30, 100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Saturday
• Sarah Grimes, 38, 100 block of Alexia Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:23 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason D. Grimes, 36, 10 block of South Crown Street, Greencastle. Booked 1:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Justin P. Norton, 28, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Travis L. Jenkins, 27, 500 block of Buckskin Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Abraham A. Cornelous, 29, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nicholas Sallee, 25, 9300 block of Old Haggard Road, Morgantown. Booked 7:30 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Russell W. Silvers, 56, 5000 block of Archer, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 46, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Corine E. Terrell, 25, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Micheal P. Collins, 41, no address available. Booked 3:30 p.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and false reporting.
• Barry Smith, 55, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joshua A. Castetter, 36, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Intimidation, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Kevin G. Stevenson, 53, 300 block of East Sandalwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Strangulation, disorderly conduct, intimidation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
