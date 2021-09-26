Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Rolynda E. Hillman, 31, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Sean E. Mitchell, 39, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Petition to revoke pre-trial release and probation violation.
• Leon R. Johnson, 25, 8100 block of Winterset, Indianapolis. Booked 1:02 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building.
• Stephen Fuller, 44, no address available. Booked 4:16 p.m. Battery with bodily injury and battery.
• Samuel M. Massa, 20, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kayla J. Church, 29, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Battery.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 44, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Kristin D. Arnett, 34, 600 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 11:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Saturday
• Barry Smith, 56, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Dalton Dickerson, 18, 2200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.
• Danny R. Bemis, 57, no address available. Booked 1:42 a.m. Possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicole L. Kelly, 33, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Domestic battery.
• John O. Donham, 28, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Conversion.
• Michael W. Shafer, 35, 100 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• David A. Taylor, 20, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jason J. Long, 40, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 5:51 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
