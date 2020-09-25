Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Robert L. Carter, 28, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Bonnie L. Hinkle, 46, 200 block of South Sampson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 a.m. Conversion.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 37, 1200 block of South Wild Rose Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Brandon D. Perrine, 32, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Farmersburg. Booked 2:45 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Carrie L. Gilbert, 41, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert A. Smith, 28, 1700 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jerred J. Owens, 42, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jerry L. Jenkins, 35, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• James T. Kelly, 20, 3200 block of North Pointe Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; criminal recklessness; possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Derek M. Wycoff, 29, 4800 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; parole violation; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Marlon L. Jones, 35, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Caithlin M. Helle, 22, 10 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Brandon Jones, 36, 10 block of Terre Vista Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
