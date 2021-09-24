Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Cody W. Doss, 27, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Theft.
• Dana S. Laycock, 48, 1800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Intimidation, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Lloyd J. Rudd, 52, 1600 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and battery.
• Betty L. Johnson, 48, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Roddy A. Legg, 60, 1400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, criminal confinement, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and intimidation.
• Matthew L. Hutchinson, 28, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Katherine L. Taylor, 35, 10 block of North Lockhart, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Possession of syringe, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Elizabeth J. Franks, 58, 1900 block of North Lakeland Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph P. Sons, 30, 800 block of East Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Angela D. Will, 57, 8700 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• Bobbi Douglas, 53, 500 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryne J. Goodwin, 24, 100 block of Park Place Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Shanna J. Collins, 25, 400 block of South 29th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rebecca J. Selvia, 36, 1300 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Christopher A. Brewer, 45, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:08 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
