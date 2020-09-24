Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 24, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Caleb E. Mendenhall, 24, 10 block of North Hoosier Street, Brazil. Booked 8:04 a.m. Voyeurism.
• Terese A. Poling, 39, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert E. Jethroe, 55, 100 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:46 a.m. Theft and counterfeiting.
• Fred T. Stevenson, 54, 10 block of West Honey Creek Drive, Terre haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 41, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Thursday
• Willis G. Heck, 31, 10 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Battery, robbery, criminal mischief, theft (two counts), resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Laura N. Dimond, 28, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.