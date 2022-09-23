Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 23, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Destini L. Wimmer, 30, 1100 block of North Atherton, Rosedale. Booked 10:14 a.m. Burglary.
• Brett R. Milner, 40, 4600 block of Northview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Samuel J. Weihert, 37, no address available. Booked 10:57 a.m. Contempt.
• Brayton R. Gilbert, 21, 7600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Conversion.
• Anthony M. Leonard, 26, 10 block of West Jacobs, Greencastle. Booked 11:50 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Shawn D. Moran, 43, 1900 block of Woodlawn Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance.
• Jason L. Glidewell, 45, 2200 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Operating motor vehicle with expired plates and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Darla J. Wilson, 33, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• John W. Clark, 31, 1200 block of Walnut, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Rodger L. Blackburn, 40, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Christian A. Campbell, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
Friday
• Tami L. Barnes, 43, 600 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Burglary and auto theft.
• Matthew D. Sanderson-Boswell, 25, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Dwight D. Brown, 30, no address available. Booked 3:35 a.m. Murder, robbery (two counts), aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.