Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 23, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• David L. Cherepkai, 44, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Dalton J. Pitts, 23, 6100 block of North Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Contempt of court.
• Anthony G. Sappenfield, 57, 1700 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Dylan W. Grayless, 28, 1700 block of East Voorhees Street, Brazil. Booked 11:57 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Katie L. Klinger, 37, 6300 block of Furnas, Indianapolis. Booked 11:25 a.m. Residential entry, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Johnathan Olson, 19, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; aggravated battery; robbery resulting in serous bodily injury; criminal mischief; criminal trespass; theft; and escape from lawful detention.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 38, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph W. Gosciniak, 44, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Possession of marijuana and domestic battery.
• David D. Allen, 39, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lindse J. Burrell, 30, 10 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Daphney L. Allen, 39, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William A. Roberts, 53, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christian S. Footman, 29, 2400 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 p.m. Interference with the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Jabrille Abdel-Halim, 31, 600 block of State Street, Vincennes. Booked 2:24 a.m. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 32, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 a.m. Theft, conversion and fraud.
• Joseph T. Stephens II, 43, 10 block of West South Street, Rosedale. Booked 7:32 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, burglary, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bradley S. Milam, 49, 100 block of North Crews Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Max L. Allsup Jr., 37, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Burglary.
• Jennifer L. Snow, 26, 2700 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Wendell E. Mardis, 58, Miami Correctional, Bunker Hill. Booked 5:04 p.m. Court order.
• Troy K. Brown, 29, no address available. Booked 8 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Benjamin S. Markham, 20, 4500 block of East Poplar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Possession of handgun without license.
• Matthew D. Sanderson-Boswell, 24, no address available. Booked 10:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Joshua C. Brinson, 28, no address available. Booked 10:17 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
9/23
• Travis J. Kraemer, 30, 6500 block of west U.S. 40, Brazil. Booked 12:32 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Dorian J. Hart, 30, 100 block of South Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
