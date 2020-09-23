Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Dylan J. Nolte, 24, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and theft.
• Donald P. Wright, 52, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 31, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Theft.
• Sarah A. Poling, 36, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Chase E. Whitman, 29, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Taylor N. Elliott, 21, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), manufacturing of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffrey R. Tarry, 59, 10 block of Southgate Creett, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
• Barnard L. Williams, 33, 4400 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, refusal to identify self, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Malik Benford, 19, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, criminal mischief, carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in a synthetic drug, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in a controlled substance.
• James Calvert, 23, 500 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Cory J. Pearce, 22, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, theft, burglary of a dwelling and obstruction of justice.
• Sheila M. Strong, 57, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Counterfeiting.
• Patricia D. Rose, 52, 5300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Robert L. Eyre, 33, 3800 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday
• Ashly M. Snow, 33, 200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Darla C. Barnett, 48, 300 block of Burr Oak Street, Jasonville. Booked 2:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Drew M. Morgan, 22, 3400 block of East Carol Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony S. Marvel, 26, 4400 block of Cook Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jasper W. Mount, 25, Red Carpet Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
