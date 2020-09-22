The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Shawn M. Halfacre, 32, 9600 block of Mallard Drive, Rockville. Booked 5:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Melissa D. Gunn, 33, 900 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Anthony Malone, 58, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.
Monday
• Savon A. Eggleton, 27, 3300 block of West 88th, Cleveland, Ohio. Booked 12:16 a.m. Refusal to identify self, false informing and unlawful use of 911 service.
• Kaylee M. Tompkins, 28, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Conversion.
• Thomas J. Hackl, 41, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Nikki J. Sullivan, 23, no address available. Booked 5:20 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Amanda S. Bogard, 30, 3500 block of Thunderhill Place, Vincennes. Booked 10:06 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Garret C. Newhouse, 33, 8700 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 6:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christopher L. Richardson, 45, 3100 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Paul R. Johnson, 40, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:15 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and conversion.
• Jason E. Dennison, 37, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon E. Watson, 40, 600 block of South Walnut Street, Bloomington. Booked 10:31 p.m. Auto theft.
Tuesday
• William F. Hoopingarner, 39, 2500 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Dylan J. Nolte, 24, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and theft.
• Brandi N. Hoopingarner, 35, 2500 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
