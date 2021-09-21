Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 21, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Ian P. Foxworthy, 31, Greencastle. Booked 9:36 a.m. Parole violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Damien J. Cruz, 20, 400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Public indecency and resisting law enforcement.
• Mark A. Hutson, 58, 100 block of U.S. 150, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Larry P. Prouse III, 38, no address available. Booked 3:06 p.m. Court order.
• April M. Weddle, 35, 10 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 6:37 p.m. Conversion.
• Andrew L. Butts, 25, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (two counts) and failure of occupant to use safety belt.
• Albert C. Glaspie, 35, 2500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Burglary, invasion of privacy and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Toby R. Woodburn, 36, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 p.m. Aggravated battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon (two counts) and criminal mischief (two counts).
• Billy J. Salyer Jr., 37, 1300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
Tuesday
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, no address available. Booked 12:15 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
